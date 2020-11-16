Fatal collision on I-85 shuts down southbound lanes

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Portions of I-85 South are closed due to a fatal collision, the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Sunday night.

According to the SCHP, southbound lanes are closed on I-85 near mile marker 63 in Duncan. Traffic cameras on the SCDOT website show several vehicles at a dead stop.

Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol tweeted out detour instructions, urging travelers to take Exit 63 to get around the closures.

This is a developing story. 7News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

