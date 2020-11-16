Fatal collision on I-85 shuts down southbound lanes

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Portions of I-85 South are closed due to a fatal collision, the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Sunday night.

According to the SCHP, southbound lanes are closed on I-85 near mile marker 63 in Duncan. Traffic cameras on the SCDOT website show several vehicles at a dead stop.

Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol tweeted out detour instructions, urging travelers to take Exit 63 to get around the closures.

Spartanburg County. I-85 SB near the 63mm is CLOSED due to a fatal collision. DETOUR: Exit 63 – LEFT on SC 290 – RIGHT on Rogers Bridge Rd – RIGHT on SC 101 back to I-85. Avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/7SOqEXzDrv — Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) November 16, 2020

