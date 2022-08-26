ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) confirmed one fatality in a crash that happened on Highway 29 in Anderson County.

SCHP reported a two-vehicle crash around 7:20 p.m. on Highway 29, near Hickory Forrest Drive.

Troopers said the fatal crash involved two vehicles, a 2000 Dodge Dakota and a 2020 Polaris Side X Side.

SCHP said the Dodge was driving north on Highway-29, while the Polaris was parked on the side of the road.

Troopers said the Polaris then began to merge into traffic on the highway, hitting the Dodge.

Troopers said the driver of the Polaris has been declared deceased, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital.

SCHP said the Dodge driver and passenger were not hurt in the collision.