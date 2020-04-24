Firefighters, HAZMAT team responding to 18-wheeler fire on I-85 S in Anderson Co.

Live Now
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded early Friday morning to a fire involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85 southbound in Anderson County.

Anderson County Fire Dispatch officials said the tires on the 18-wheeler were on fire.

Firefighters and a HAZMAT team were called to the scene, according to dispatch officials.

According to SC511’s website, one lane of I-85 southbound has been closed two miles north of Exit 21-US 178-Anderson.

Dispatch officials said traffic is being diverted at the 27 mile marker.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

