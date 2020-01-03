Firefighters rescue woman from home, drivers from flooded roadway in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Flood waters affected several areas in Greenville County Friday afternoon.

Parker District firefighters rescued a woman from a home on Ross Street.

Flooding shut down West Blue Ridge Drive near Old Bramlett Road.

Parker District firefighters rescued drivers from the flooded roadway. At least two cars were stuck in the flood waters, according to 7 News crews on scene.

Parker Fire Department responded to the flooding.

The National Weather Service offers tips for what to due when there is flooding in the area:

Stay informed

Get to higher ground

Avoid flood waters

Do not drive into flooded roadways or around barricades

Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Flood waters also surrounded a house on McArthur Street near Dorsey Boulevard.