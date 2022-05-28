OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Walhalla.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on South Highway 11.

According to troopers, a 2016 pickup truck was traveling south when he hit the left side of a 2003 pickup truck entering the highway.

Troopers said that the 2016 pickup truck driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The 2003 pickup truck driver died at the scene.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 79-year-old Chadwick Metcalf of Toccoa, Georgia.