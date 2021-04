GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner Office said a man died Thursday evening following a motorcycle crash.

The coroner’s office said Jonathan Tyler Hildreth, 24, of Greenville, crashed his motorcycle at about 8:45 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive near Piney Mountain Road. He died on the way to the hospital.

Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville City Police Department will continue to investigate.