GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said one of their officers was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 11:51 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Rushmore Drive.

Police said the officer was treated for minor injuries, and the other party was transported for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.