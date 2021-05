GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police Department said a two-vehicle crash shutdown the westbound lanes Highway 80, or J. Verne Smith Parkway, Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. near Victor Avenue Extension.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The roadway is expected to be closed while officers investigate the crash, police said.

The police department has asked for drivers to avoid the area.