HWY 14 reopens in Laurens Co. following crash, gas leak

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crash caused a gas leak and a roadway closure Friday evening in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:21 p.m. on Highway 14 near Quarry Road.

Laurens County Fire Department officials said Gray Court area volunteer fire department responded to Highway 14 near Friendship Church Road for the gas leak.

7News crews on scene said they could hear gas leaking from the line and could see the gas moving branches on nearby trees.

Traffic was being rerouted at Highway 14 at Quarry Road before the roadway was reopened.