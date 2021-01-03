I-26 closed after semi strikes Hwy 49 bridge

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of I-26 is closed after a semi truck struck the Highway 49 bridge, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

According to a release from the SCHP, a tractor trailer struck the Hwy 49 bridge near mile marker 44 around 4:41 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the tractor trailer was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area if possible. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 44.

Troopers said that motorists can enter back on to I-26 at the top of the ramp by using the eastbound on-ramp or they can make a right turn to continue traveling on SC Hwy 49. 

