I-26 reopens after deadly crash, gas spill near SC state line

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Interstate 26 has reopened after a deadly crash involving a tanker truck spilled 2,000 gallons of gas, shutting down both directions for hours.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 70 on I-26 West in Polk County.

East and westbound lanes were shut down overnight.

7News crew on the scene said traffic was moving on I-26 East just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Westbound lanes reopened about an hour later.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Aaron Eric Smith of Pauline was killed in the crash.

Troopers say Smith’s vehicle rear-ended the tanker.

The tanker driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Polk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Bobby Arledge said more than 20 agencies from the Carolinas responded, including over 50 firefighters.

Arledge said 2,000 gallons of gas spilled in the crash.

No water sources were impacted by the spill, he said.

“With the gas fumes we had last night we could not take any chances of a spark,” Arledge said of the decision to close down the lanes.