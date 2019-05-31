I-85 reopens near Exit 11 in Anderson Co. following vehicle fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes on Interstate 85 were closed Friday afternoon near Exit 11 following a vehicle fire in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fire happened at about 2:26 p.m. on I-85 southbound near mile marker 12.

According to Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams, an 18-wheeler was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at the scene.

The fire burned the refrigerated truck, an acre of land and a power line, according to McAdams. He said they believe that the fire started in the refrigerator.

All lanes have been reopened.

No injuries were reported, according to McAdams.

Fire crews from Townville, Zion, Crossroads, Pendleton, Fairplay, Double Springs and Friendship responded to the fire. Fort EMS, Anderson EMS, Oconee County Emergency Management, Anderson Hazmat, South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Forestry also responded.