Crash on I-85SB blocks two right lanes of traffic.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lanes are blocked following a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:42 p.m. on Interstate 85 Southbound near mile marker 67.

The Department of Transportation said the right two lanes are blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.