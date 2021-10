CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An SCDOT map shows that all lanes are blocked on I-85 Northbound near Gaffney, causing a several miles-long backup on the highway.

An incident report on the South Carolina Department of Transportation website states the backup was caused due to a disabled vehicle.

Highway cameras show traffic at a standstill from around mile marker 84 to roughly mile marker 90. Expect delays.