GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man died two days after a motorcycle crash in Greenwood.

The coroner’s office said Donald Jerry Crossley, 51, of Lexington, crashed his motorcycle Monday at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ninety Six Highway.

Crossley was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial where he died from his injuries on Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office.