Motorcyclist dies after going over 100-foot embankment in Great Smoky Mtns., rangers say

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle-crash-wreck-accident-generic_437827

FORNEYS CREEK, N.C. (WSPA) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers said a man was killed after he fell down a 100 foot embankment Sunday afternoon.

Rangers said Maynoy Alexander Ardon, 20, of Guatemala, was driving down Clingmans Dome Road at about 4:08 p.m. when he lost control of his bike near Collins Gap and went down the embankment.

Bystanders attempted to perform live-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived, rangers said.

Ardon died at the scene at about 4:33 p.m., according to the press release.

Cherokee EMS and Fire also responded to the scene.

Rangers said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store