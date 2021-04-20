Motorcyclist dies after going over 100-foot embankment in Great Smoky Mtns., rangers say

FORNEYS CREEK, N.C. (WSPA) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers said a man was killed after he fell down a 100 foot embankment Sunday afternoon.

Rangers said Maynoy Alexander Ardon, 20, of Guatemala, was driving down Clingmans Dome Road at about 4:08 p.m. when he lost control of his bike near Collins Gap and went down the embankment.

Bystanders attempted to perform live-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived, rangers said.

Ardon died at the scene at about 4:33 p.m., according to the press release.

Cherokee EMS and Fire also responded to the scene.

Rangers said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.