Man dies following car crash on Cannons Campground Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency officials are investigating a fatal car crash Friday in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a car crashed at about 7:15 a.m. on Cannons Campground Road.

The coroner’s office said Gary Edward Parris, 64, of Spartanburg, died at 8:15 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The cause of death is pending a forensic examination and toxicology results, according to the coroner’s office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

