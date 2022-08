OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Jason Mauldin, 38.

His death is being ruled accidental.