Man dies following crash on Bleckley St. in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said a man died Thursday following a crash on Bleckley Street in Anderson.

The coroner’s office said the crash happened on Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

John Sopack, 71, was driving a vehicle east on Bleckley Street when he was hit by another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction, the coroner’s office said.

Sopack was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center, where he died Thursday at about 2:30 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

There is no word on if the other driver was injured.

The coroner’s office said Sopack was from Colorado, but he had been living in the Anderson area since February.

The coroner’s office and Anderson Police Department will continue to investigate the crash.