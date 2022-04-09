BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died Thursday morning on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to National Park Service, rangers responded to a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. There was a crash near the 290MP in Blowing Rock.

Rangers assumed the driver was heading south on Blue Ridge Parkway when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve which caused the car to run off the road and hit a tree.

The NPS identified the driver as 22-year-old Jonathan Gabriel Reyes Medrano of Mexico.

Rangers said Medrano died at the scene.