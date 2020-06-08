Man drowns in creek following crash on Lewis Street Bridge in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews found a man’s body in a creek early Monday morning following a crash on Lewis Street Bridge in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Kendale Shaqur Allen, 24, of Anderson, was found at about 3 a.m. submerged in approximately 5 feet of water.

The crash happened Saturday at about 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. Allen’s vehicle went off of the roadway, hit a bridge guardrail and then crashed into a creek.

The coroner’s office said Allen got out of his vehicle, fell into the water and drowned.

Medshore EMS, the Anderson County Technical Rescue Team, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The coroner’s office and SCHP will continue to investigate.