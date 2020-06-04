Man hit, killed while pushing moped on S. Charleston St. in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was hit and killed Wednesday night while he was pushing a moped on South Charleston Street in Blacksburg.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Charleston Street.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said Jimmy Dean Williams, of Blacksburg, was pushing a moped south when a pick-up truck headed north crashed into him. Troopers said Williams was on the wrong side of the roadway.

Williams died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.