Man in wheelchair hit, killed while crossing Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was hit and killed Thursday night while attempting to cross Wade Hampton Boulevard in his wheelchair.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Troy Allen Smith, 47, of Taylors, was trying to cross Wade Hampton Blvd. near the Burger King at about 9:50 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Smith was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he passed away at about 10:31 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said Smith’s death has been ruled an accident.

Greer Police and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.