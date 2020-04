ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing into a tree along US 25 in Asheville.

Asheville Police said Tommy Eugene Bucklew, 55, was driving a pick-up truck on US 25, or Merrimon Avenue, near Glen Falls Road when he went off of the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m.

Police said he died at the scene.

Emergency crews will continue to investigate the crash.