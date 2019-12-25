Man killed during crash on I-385 near mm 21 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed early Wednesday morning during a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 385 southbound near mile marker 22.

Troopers said four people were in a 2003 GMC Yukon traveling south on I-385 when the driver went off of the left side of the road and lost control of the SUV. The SUV then overturned and rolled off of the right side of the roadway.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said Mario Karice Suber, 29, of Laurens, was killed during the crash.

Troopers said no other passengers were injured during the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol MATE team and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.