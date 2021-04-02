Man killed during fiery crash on McGill Hwy. near Blacksburg

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed early Friday morning during a fiery on McGill Highway.

The driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on McGill Highway at about 12:53 a.m. when they went off of the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and crashed into a tree, according to the coroner’s office. During the crash, the SUV overturned and caught on fire, trapping the driver inside.

The coroner’s office said it took more than an hour for CKC Fire Department firefighters and members of the coroner’s office to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store