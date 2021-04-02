Man killed during fiery crash on McGill Hwy. near Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed early Friday morning during a fiery on McGill Highway.

The driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on McGill Highway at about 12:53 a.m. when they went off of the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and crashed into a tree, according to the coroner’s office. During the crash, the SUV overturned and caught on fire, trapping the driver inside.

The coroner’s office said it took more than an hour for CKC Fire Department firefighters and members of the coroner’s office to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.