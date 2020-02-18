Moped driver dies after crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a crash involving a moped just before noon Monday.

According to a coroner’s office news release, Tony Lee Patterson, of Greenwood, was driving on a moped north in the 300 block of Highway 34, or Ninety Six Highway.

The coroner’s office said two vehicle were passing the moped when the second vehicle hit the moped, causing the Patterson’s moped to run off the shoulder of the road and hit a guard rail.

According to the release, Patterson died from his injuries at the scene.

The coroner said Patterson died from blunt force trauma and his death was deemed an accident.

The Greenwood Police Department and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the crash.