Moped driver dies days after crash near Westminster

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver died three days after a crash that happened Sunday near Westminster.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Sunday at about 2:15 p.m. on Doyle Street.

Troopers said the driver lost control of the moped while traveling north on Doyle Street and fell into the roadway.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was flown to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, troopers said.

The driver died Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

