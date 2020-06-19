Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Moped driver killed during crash on Old Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed early Friday morning during a moped crash on Old Buncombe Road in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 12:23 a.m. on Old Buncombe Road near Blease Street.

Troopers said the driver ran off of the right side of the roadway, hit a curb and was thrown from the moped. The driver was killed during the crash.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories