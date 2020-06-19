Moped driver killed during crash on Old Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed early Friday morning during a moped crash on Old Buncombe Road in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 12:23 a.m. on Old Buncombe Road near Blease Street.

Troopers said the driver ran off of the right side of the roadway, hit a curb and was thrown from the moped. The driver was killed during the crash.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

