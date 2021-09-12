Motorcyclist dies after crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Office of the Coroner said a motorcyclist died following a crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Clemson Boulevard.

The Office of the Coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old Steven Edward Self, of Anderson.

According to officials, the motorcycle was traveling southeast on Clemson Blvd., when a 2017 Nissan turned left in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle.

Self was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the hospital where he died, the coroner said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the

Anderson Police Department.