Motorcyclist dies after crash on Springfield Rd in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash in Boiling Springs.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened Friday on Springfield Road near Wedgefield Road.

The coroner’s office said Stephen Demont Lucas, 52, of Boiling Springs, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he passed away Sunday at about 10:33 a.m.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.