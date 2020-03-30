1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Springfield Rd in Boiling Springs

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash in Boiling Springs.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened Friday on Springfield Road near Wedgefield Road.

The coroner’s office said Stephen Demont Lucas, 52, of Boiling Springs, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he passed away Sunday at about 10:33 a.m.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store