Motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle, tractor trailer on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a motorcyclist died Wednesday night following a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Trooper said the crash happened at about 4:16 p.m.

The motorcyclist was headed south on Wade Hampton Boulevard when they crashed into the back of a 2012 Nissan before crashing into a 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer, according to highway patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, the driver of the Nissan and a passenger of the Nissan were taken to Prisma Heath Greenville Memorial Hospital. The motorcyclist died at about 9:30 p.m. The condition of the other driver and passenger is unknown at this time.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and SCHP will continue to investigation.

