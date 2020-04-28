Motorcyclist dies days after crash on Fairforest Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday following a crash on Fairforest Road in Spartanburg County.

South Caroling Highway Patrol said the crash happened on April 19 at about 11:03 p.m.

The driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson was headed north on Fairforest Road when they went off of the right side of the roadway and overturned, according to SCHP.

Troopers said the driver and passenger were ejected from the bike.

The driver was taken to Spartanburg Regional, where they later died. The passenger was not injured.

Troopers said neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

