EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after crashing into a deer in Easley.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said Harold Thomas Hammond, Jr., crashed into a deer at about 3:10 a.m. Tuesday on Lathem Road.

Hammond suffered a head injury and died at about 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.