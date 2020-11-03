Motorcyclist dies during crash on W. Nelson Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a motorcyclist was killed Monday evening during a crash on W. Nelson Road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was headed east on W. Nelson Road near Fairview Church Road at about 8:48 p.m. The motorcyclist crossed over the center line and went off of the left side of the roadway.

The driver was thrown from the 2014 Yamaha motorcycle and died at the scene, troopers said. The driver was wearing a helmet.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.