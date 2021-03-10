Motorcyclist dies following crash on E. Main St. in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night during a crash in Taylors.

Troopers said the drivers of a 2018 Harley Davidson and a 2019 Indian Motorcycle were headed east on East Main Street at about 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the Harley Davidson crashed into the Indian Motorcycle while trying to pass, troopers said. Both motorcycles spilled into the roadway, and both drivers were thrown from their bikes. The driver of the Harley Davidson went over the center line and was hit by the driver of a 2011 Chrysler sedan.

The driver of the Harley Davidson died at the scene, troopers said. The other two drivers were not injured.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.