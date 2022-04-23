FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C – A motorcyclist died Friday evening in Fairfield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:55 p.m. on 8th Street near Poplar Street.

Troopers said a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling west on 8th Street. The Ford Focus was hit on its side by a KTM motorcycle that ran the stop sign on Poplar Street.

Both drivers and a passenger of the Ford Focus were taken to the hospital for injuries according to troopers.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died later at the hospital.

SCHP said troopers are investigating the crash at this time.