GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded with the police to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the coroner said.

The coroner has not identified the motorcyclist at this time.

The Greenville Police Department is investigating the crash.