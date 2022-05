GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Greenwood.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10:18 p.m. on Deadfall Road.

Troopers said the driver was traveling south when he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown off the motorcycle.

He died at the scene, troopers said.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as 51-year-old Willie James Byrd of Greenwood.