CHESTERFIELD COUNTY (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 109 near Wildwood Road around 7 p.m.

Troopers said, a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 109 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The motorcycle hit a ditch and the driver fell.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to troopers.

The SCHP said, troopers are investigating the crash at this time.