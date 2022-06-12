SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Duncan.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Reidville Road near Dobson Road around 11:05 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the road.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for injuries where they later died, troopers said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the motorcyclist at this time.