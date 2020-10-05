Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree on Smythe St. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning during a crash on Smythe Street in Greenville.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 12:04 a.m. near Haynesworth Street.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was driving a 2004 Yamaha west on Smythe Street when they went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver was thrown from the bike during the crash. They were not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, troopers said.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

