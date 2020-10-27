Motorcyclist killed during crash on Old Furnace Rd in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning during a crash on Old Furnace Road.

Trooper said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Parris Bridge Road.

The driver of a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was headed east on Old Furnace Road as a motorcyclist was headed west, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver of the Nissan went off of the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and crashed into the motorcyclist. The Nissan then went off of the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the 1985 Harley Davidson was killed at the scene. Troopers said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

SCHP and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

