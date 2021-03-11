Motorcyclist killed during crash on Powdersville Rd. in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening during a crash in Easley.

The coroner’s office said a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle at about 8:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Powdersville Road.

The motorcyclist, Truman Jennings Ackerman, 20, of Easley, was killed during the crash, according to the coroner’s office. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The coroner’s office and Easley Police Department will continue to investigate.

