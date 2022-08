Crash near MM 35 on I26

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 26 Eastbound at mile marker 35 in Asheville.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m.

Troopers said drivers should use an alternate route at Hendersonville Road or Brevard Road.

The NCDOT are on the scene investigating the crash.