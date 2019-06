CANTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County emergency crews responded Wednesday after a car crashed into Pigeon River.

According to Canton Police dispatch officials, the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Penland Street near Riverview Farm.

Officials were able to get everyone out of the car.

Dispatch officials said multiple people were taken to an area hospital.

Crews have been working to remove the car from the river.

We will update this story as information becomes available.