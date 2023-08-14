CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County is adding a new four-way stop to an intersection in the area.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the intersection of S-11-324 (Holmes Street) and S-11-326 (Poplar Street) will be converted to an all-way stop on August 21. Drivers will now be required to stop on S-11-324 where they previously would not.
Signage in the area encourages drivers to use caution as everyone adjust to the new traffic pattern.
Tips for approaching an all-way stop are as follows:
- The first vehicle to the intersection has the right of way ahead of any vehicle that has not yet arrived
- When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way
- The vehicle with the right of way may move straight ahead or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right
- When two facing vehicles approach an intersection at the same time, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield. The driver who is traveling straight ahead has the right of way
- Even with the right of way, remember to use the appropriate turn signals and be careful to avoid hitting other vehicles and/or pedestrians.