A new four-way stop is being added to a Cherokee County intersection

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County is adding a new four-way stop to an intersection in the area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the intersection of S-11-324 (Holmes Street) and S-11-326 (Poplar Street) will be converted to an all-way stop on August 21. Drivers will now be required to stop on S-11-324 where they previously would not.

Signage in the area encourages drivers to use caution as everyone adjust to the new traffic pattern.

Tips for approaching an all-way stop are as follows: