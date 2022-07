ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash Thursday morning in Anderson.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Greenville Highway near Martin Sausage Road and it has injuries.

Anderson Crash (7NEWS credit)

Anderson Crash (7NEWS credit)

The highway patrol is at the scene at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.