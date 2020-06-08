Woman dies following crash on Scuffletown Rd. in Five Forks

FIVE FORKS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Scuffletown Road in Five Forks.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed north on Scuffletown Road at about 4:48 p.m. She was near Gresham Road when they went off the right side of the roadway, causing their vehicle to flip over.

The driver, Mamie Porter, 85, of Simpsonville, was taken to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she died Sunday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office and SCHP will continue to investigate.