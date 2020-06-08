Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Woman dies following crash on Scuffletown Rd. in Five Forks

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

FIVE FORKS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Scuffletown Road in Five Forks.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed north on Scuffletown Road at about 4:48 p.m. She was near Gresham Road when they went off the right side of the roadway, causing their vehicle to flip over.

The driver, Mamie Porter, 85, of Simpsonville, was taken to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she died Sunday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office and SCHP will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories