Man dies after 4-vehicle crash in Pickens Co.

by: WSPA Staff

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after a four-vehicle crash in Pickens County Sunday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 183 near Hatteras Ridge, which is roughly three miles north of Six Mile.

The SCHP said four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Bolt said that three of the vehicles were traveling south on Hwy 183, when two of them stopped.

The driver of a 2017 Toyota Tundra drove left of center, hit one of the vehicles in the rear before crashing head-on with the driver of a 2006 Honda Accord that was traveling north on Highway 183.

The driver of the Accord was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

On Monday, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Rodriguez-Aela Manuel, 44, of Lafayette, Indiana.

The crash caused one of the stopped vehicles to hit another vehicle.

No other injuries were sustained in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.

